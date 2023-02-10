Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper woman

Lisa Harker, 50, was last seen in Jasper, Indiana around noon on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

JASPER, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from Pike County.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said 50-year-old Lisa Harker was last seen in Jasper, Indiana around noon on Saturday, Feb. 4. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Harker as a 5-foot, 3-inch, 165-pound white female with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana plate number AJT923.

Anyone with information about Harker or her whereabouts is urged to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 812-354-6024 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.