Goshen man, son missing since Thursday; Silver Alert declared

James Coble was last seen Thursday morning with his son, Jeffrey.

GOSHEN, Ind. — Police in Goshen are searching for an 82-year-old man who went missing Thursday.

A statewide Silver Alert was declared Friday evening for James Coble, who was last seen around 11 a.m. on Jan. 20. Police say Coble was with his son, Jeffery, when he was last seen.

James Coble is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Jeffrey Coble, 58, is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The men were last seen in a white 2007 Mercury Montego with Indiana plate RQL743.

James Coble is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Coble, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.