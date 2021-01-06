Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart woman

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman reported missing from Elkhart.
Police say 63-year-old Gale York was last seen in Elkhart around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department says York is a 5-foot-6-inch, 153-pound white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink cardigan and shorts.
Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about York's whereabouts is asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.