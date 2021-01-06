Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart woman

Police say Gale York was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, in Elkhart.

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman reported missing from Elkhart.

Police say 63-year-old Gale York was last seen in Elkhart around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department says York is a 5-foot-6-inch, 153-pound white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink cardigan and shorts.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.