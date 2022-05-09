Police searching for 18-year-old woman missing from Elkhart County

Marcia Erhardt, 18, was last seen in Osceola, Indiana, at 8 p.m. on May 4, 2022.

OSCEOLA, Ind. — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Elkhart County.

Police say 18-year-old Marcia Erhardt was last seen on Wednesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. in Osceola, Indiana, about 160 miles north of Indianapolis.

Erhardt is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Marcia Erhardt or her location is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.