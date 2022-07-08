Missing Goshen woman found safe; Silver Alert canceled

Monika Ganaway was last seen Friday, July 8 at 12:30 p.m. in Goshen.

GOSHEN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a missing Goshen woman has been canceled.

Police in Goshen had been searching for 72-year-old Monika Ganaway, who was last seen shortly after noon on Friday, July 8. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, police canceled a Silver Alert that was issued earlier in the evening.

The Goshen Police Department reported Ganaway was located and is safe.

UPDATE: She was located and is safe. Thank you all for sharing our post! Officers are currently taking a report... Posted by Goshen Police Department on Friday, July 8, 2022

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.