Silver Alert declared for missing 16-year-old from Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old boy from northwest Indiana.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Max Cannon, who was last seen Monday, Nov. 21.

Cannon is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Indiana State Police said Cannon was last seen wearing a neon green winter hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black fleece jacket and blue jeans.

Cannon is missing from Valparaiso, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen in the area of the Williamsburg mobile home park in Washington Township at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Porter County Sheriff's Office said.

Police believe Cannon is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Cannon's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3000 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.