Silver Alert canceled for 11-year-old Angola boy

Leonardo Grant was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and found safe a short time later.

ANGOLA, Ind — Police have canceled a statewide Silver Alert for an 11-year-old boy reported missing from northeast Indiana.

The Angola Police Department tells 13News that Leonardo Grant was found safe.

The Silver Alert was issued after he went missing around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Police were concerned Grant might have been in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Fortunately, Grant was located safe around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.