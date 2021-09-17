Silver Alert for missing Clark County man

Daryel Lee Johnson was last seen in Clarksville Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 a.m.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 51-year-old Daryel Lee Johnson.

Johnson is described as 6 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in Clarksville Wednesday. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Johnson was also carrying a backpack and umbrella.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.