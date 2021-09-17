x
Silver Alert for missing Clark County man

Daryel Lee Johnson was last seen in Clarksville Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 a.m.
Credit: Indiana State Police

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 51-year-old Daryel Lee Johnson. 

Johnson is described as 6 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. 

He was last seen in Clarksville Wednesday. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Johnson was also carrying a backpack and umbrella. 

Credit: Indiana State Police

He is believed to be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Daryel Lee Johnson, contact the Clarksville Police Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.

