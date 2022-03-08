Silver Alert canceled for Starke County man missing since 2019

James Runkle had last been seen Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in North Judson, Indiana.

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — The statewide Silver Alert issued Sept. 21, 2019 for James Runkle has been canceled.

The Starke County Sheriff's Department had been investigating Runkle's disappearance. Police canceled the alert Tuesday, but did not share any additional details about Runkle's whereabouts.

He had last been seen Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in North Judson, Indiana — about 120 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Runkle's pickup truck was found in Minnesota near a public access site to Lake Superior in September 2019.