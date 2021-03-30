Silver Alert canceled for missing 15-year-old Gary teen

Police issued a Silver Alert for Kenedie McNair March 30. It was canceled the next day.

GARY, Ind. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Kenedie McNair has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from Gary, Indiana.

The Gary Police Department said Kenedie McNair was last seen Monday, March 29 at 4:30 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

McNair is 5'4", weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweat suit and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Police believe she is with her 36-year-old father, Carl Banks, who is 6'1", weighs 308 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he drives a white GMC Denali with a partial Mississippi plate of JC797.

Anyone with information on McNair's whereabouts is asked to call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or 911.