Silver Alert canceled for Lake County woman missing since May

GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Silver Alert was canceled for a woman from Lake County missing since May. Police had been trying to locate 48-year-old Dushawna L. Glover. The release did not say if she was found safe and calls to the Griffith Police Department have not been returned.

Glover is described as 5 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She went missing May 16, 2020 from Griffith, Indiana which is 149 miles northwest of Indianapolis.