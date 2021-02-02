Silver Alert canceled for Lake County woman missing since May

GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Silver Alert was canceled for a woman from Lake County missing since May. Police had been trying to locate 48-year-old Dushawna L. Glover. The release did not say if she was found safe and calls to the Griffith Police Department have not been returned.
Glover is described as 5 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She went missing May 16, 2020 from Griffith, Indiana which is 149 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
At the time of her disappearance, police said Glover was believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.