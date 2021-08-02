Senate overturns Gov. Holcomb's veto of bill that blocks cities from regulating rental property

In 2020, Indianapolis passed a Tenants Bill of Rights which could impose fines on landlords who try to evict tenants who report unsafe living conditions.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate voted to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Bill 148 which blocks cities from regulating rental property.

The bill would keep a city like Indianapolis from passing legislation to regulate rental properties or evictions. In 2020, Indianapolis passed a Tenants Bill of Rights which requires landlords to notify renters of their rights, set up a tenant's hotline, provide free legal help and impose fines on landlords who try to evict tenants who report unsafe living conditions.

Mayor Joe Hogsett's office issued a statement in response to the override, which reads in part:

"At a time in which Hoosier families are struggling to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads, it is incredibly disappointing to see action taken to roll back common-sense protections that help Indianapolis residents navigate the complicated legal system and provide recourse for tenants experiencing retaliatory actions by bad-actor landlords. It is my hope that we can continue to have productive conversations with members of the Indiana legislature and identify solutions that help to protect renters from predatory landlords.”

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said that they now intend to move follow-up legislation in another bill. It would remove the language prohibiting local governments from regulating "any other aspects of the landlord-tenant relationship."

"We look forward to working with our colleagues in the House to see this through the rest of the legislative process," Bray said.

Gov. Holcomb's office sent 13News the following statement in response to the veto override:

“I remain confident in my past decision to veto Senate Enrolled Act 148 last year. To be sure, we are still navigating through this once-in-a-century pandemic and therefore I still believe this is not the right time for that overly broad language to have become law. While I obviously disagree with their decision to override my veto, I hope the General Assembly will take a careful look at how this new law will effect local residents and units of government.”