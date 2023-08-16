Devonnia Tscheulin died due to complications of childbirth, leaving behind her husband Michael and their three young children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — She was "the biggest unsung hero of Scott County EMS."

Chief Nick Oleck confirmed his deputy director and paramedic Devonnia Tscheulin died Tuesday, after giving birth to a healthy baby boy named Maverick on Monday.

Devonnia was the wife of Maj. Michael Tscheulin, of the Monroe Township Fire Department. Together, they had three children.

Oleck posted the news to Facebook Tuesday night, saying he'd lost one of the most important people in his life: his right hand for the last four years.

"Devonnia, you will NEVER be replaced. Your number is forever yours and has been retired in the confines of this department. I will always cherish what we have built and succeeded in. None of it would have happened how is has without you. We will carry you with us everyday," Oleck wrote.

Devonnia's husband later confirmed through Facebook she died Tuesday evening at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Michael said she gave birth to her son at Schneck Hospital, in Seymour, on Aug. 14 and immediately following his birth, "Devonnia was airlifted to Indianapolis."

He said Indiana State Police shut down the interstate while her body was escorted back to Scottsburg.

"Thank you for the outpouring of support for our entire family and our community. I appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers for our family as we go through this trying time," Michael wrote.

Devonnia's funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at noon, at First Christian Church in Scottsburg.

