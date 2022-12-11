School bus crashes with semi-truck in northern Indiana

Police have not said if the bus was occupied at the time of the crash or provided details on how many people, if any, were injured in the crash.

WARSAW, Ind. — An out-of-state school bus was in a crash with a semi-truck in northern Indiana on Saturday night.

Police in Warsaw warned the public of the crash at U.S. 30 and Center Street just before 9 p.m.

The police department said it was a crash between a semi-truck and a school bus from out of state, but didn't say what state the bus was traveling from.

In photos and a video shared with 13News, the bus can be seen flipped on its side as snow falls at the scene.

The bus' emergency exit is open and first responders could also be seen surrounding the bus.

Westbound traffic was blocked while police investigated and the public was asked to avoid the area.