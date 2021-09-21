Silver Alert canceled for missing 23-year-old South Bend man

The Silver Alert for Sammy Medrano was issued Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. and canceled shortly before 9 a.m.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 23-year-old man from South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department said Sammy Medrano was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 21 shortly after 4 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

South Bend is roughly 150 north of downtown Indianapolis.