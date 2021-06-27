Rose-Hulman graduate missing in Florida condo collapse

Rose-Hulman's Facebook post offered hope 2007 civil engineering graduate Luis Pettengill and his family will emerge safely.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Rose-Hulman graduate, along with his wife and three children, are listed among the many people unaccounted for after this week's condo tower collapse in South Florida.

School leaders posted to Rose-Hulman's Facebook page they hope 2007 civil engineering graduate Luis Pettengill and his family will emerge safely.

The intense search and rescue continues in Surfside, Florida north of Miami Beach.