Rokita: Leave Indiana out of California climate change lawsuit

“Hoosiers should not be ruled by the Left Coast,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said today.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is challenging a lawsuit filed by California Bay Area cities that alleges major fossil fuel companies are liable for the costs of global warming.

Rokita filed an 18-state brief Thursday in the U.S. Supreme Court that asks the court overturn a federal appeals court decision to allow San Francisco and Oakland to pursue their case in California state court.

Rokita's challenge centers on the opinion that California has no right to use its own state courts to impose climate change policy on Indiana and the rest of the nation.

“Hoosiers should not be ruled by the Left Coast,” Rokita said Friday in a statement announcing the brief.

The cities claim in their lawsuit that the companies have broken the “common law” of “public nuisance” by producing and selling fossil fuels.

Rokita explains in his brief that federal law gives the defendants a right to have such a common-law public-nuisance claim heard by a federal court, but not a state court.

"State courts have no business deciding how global climate change should be addressed and who - among all the countless actors around the world whose conduct contributes to it - bears legal responsibility for creating it," the brief argues.

Rokita also cites many other similar public nuisance claims against fossil fuel producers in other state courts, which, if upheld, would "lead to a patchwork of conflicting standards purporting to create liability for the same extraterritorial conduct."

"Regulatory chaos" would result.

The companies named in the Bay Area suit represent only a handful of fossil fuel companies, according to the brief, which leaves out many other global companies which could also be held liable.