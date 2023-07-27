Remains of WWII soldier to be buried in Indiana

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Lawrence E. Reitz was killed Aug. 1, 1943 when his B-24 bomber crashed.

WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. — The remains of a WWII soldier will be buried in Indiana in August after being identified earlier this year.

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Lawrence E. Reitz was killed Aug. 1, 1943. According to a release from the Army, Reitz was a radio operator on a B-24 that crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire.

The bomber was taking part in Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against oil fields in Romania.

Reitz, a 22-year-old native of Hooperston, Illinois, had his remains buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began working to identify unknowns from Operation TIDAL WAVE. Using DNA, the remains of Reitz were identified on May 5, 2023.

His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery monument in Italy. A rosette will be placed next to his name to show Reitz is now accounted for.