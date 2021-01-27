x
Indiana

Remains found in Daviess County are man missing since 2019

The remains were found Sept. 12, 2020 in a heavily wooded area along County Road 300 West and Hawkins Creek.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Daniel Grannan's remains were found in Daviess County on Sept. 12, 2020.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. — The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said remains found in Maysville, Indiana are those of Daniel Grannan. A Silver Alert was issued for Grannan in August of 2019.

The remains were found Sept. 12, 2020 in a heavily wooded area along County Road 300 West and Hawkins Creek. DNA testing and work done by the University of Indianapolis Anthropology Department identified them as Grannan's remains.

Grannan's family was notified of the findings. The sheriff's office is still investigating Grannan's death and anyone with information that could help should call 812-254-1060.

