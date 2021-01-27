Remains found in Daviess County are man missing since 2019

The remains were found Sept. 12, 2020 in a heavily wooded area along County Road 300 West and Hawkins Creek.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. — The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said remains found in Maysville, Indiana are those of Daniel Grannan. A Silver Alert was issued for Grannan in August of 2019.

The remains were found Sept. 12, 2020 in a heavily wooded area along County Road 300 West and Hawkins Creek. DNA testing and work done by the University of Indianapolis Anthropology Department identified them as Grannan's remains.