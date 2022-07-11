Police searching for 83-year-old Mishawaka woman; Silver Alert declared

Freddie Brooks was last seen in Mishawaka at 2 p.m. Monday, July 11.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Police in Mishawaka have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Police are searching for 83-year-old Freddie Brooks, a 5-foot, 7-inch, 150-pound Black female with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Mishawaka at 2 p.m. Monday, July 11.

Brooks was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants and pink slippers. She was also wearing glasses.

Brooks is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Brooks or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.