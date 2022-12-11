Police chase stolen U-Haul through 3 Indiana counties, 2 arrested

Police chased two suspects in a stolen U-Haul for 30 minutes through three Indiana counties.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police chased a stolen U-Haul box truck through several Indiana counties before arresting two people in Clark County near Sellersburg.

Police were called to a Home Depot in Seymour just before 3 p.m. for an attempted theft.

Officers arrived as the suspects were leaving in a U-Haul box truck.

Seymour officers tried to stop the truck as it merged onto I-65 south, but the truck didn't pull over.

State troopers and officers from other agencies joined in on the chase as the truck went south through Jackson County.

When the chase reached southern Jackson County, the driver, identified as 36-year-old Chance Money, of New Albany, made an evasive maneuver to get away.

State police said Money drove the U-Haul through the median and continued south, toward oncoming traffic on I-65.

A state trooper tried to stop the pursuit in northern Scott County by driving into a median and attempting to put a tire deflation device in the path of the truck.

That's when state police said Money drove through the median toward the trooper. The trooper responded by shooting at the truck.

State police said neither Money nor his passenger, 36-year-old Jessica Holliday of New Albany, were struck or injured.

Money drove back into the southbound lanes of I-65 and continued through Scott County and into Clark County.

The U-Haul eventually stopped near Sellersburg. Money and Holliday were both arrested.

Both Money and Holliday were wanted on felony warrants out of Clark County.

State police said Holliday had a protection order against Monday at the time of the incident. Police also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the truck.

Money was taken to the Clark County Jail on charges of:

Felony invasion of privacy

Felony criminal recklessness with a vehicle

Felony resisting law enforcement

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia

Those charges were in addition to the Clark County warrant

Holliday was taken to the Clark County Jail on preliminary misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, in addition to her Clark County warrant.