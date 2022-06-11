Police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old Indiana girl

The Peru Police Department said Laurynne Jackson was last seen leaving her house in Miami County, on Friday, June 10, at 11:30 p.m.

PERU, Indiana — Police in central Indiana are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday night.

The Peru Police Department said Laurynne Jackson was last seen leaving her house in Peru, Indiana, which is in Miami County, on Friday, June 10, at 11:30 p.m.

Laurynne is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with white boots and a drawstring backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to call Miami County Central Dispatch at 765-473-5522 or the Peru Police Department at 765-473-2150.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.