Planned Parenthood of Indiana responds to overturning of Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS — Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky issued a response to the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood said the decision will harm those already facing the greatest barriers to health care. The organization said the country's legacy of racism and discrimination disproportionately harms Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, people with low incomes, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, and people living in rural areas.

"It is my promise to every person in Indiana that Planned Parenthood will never back down. We will keep fighting with everything we've got to ensure that everyone can access the care you need to control your body and your life," said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Indiana, Kentucky. "I want to be clear: Planned Parenthood will always be here to help you get the care you need."

"Make no mistake - this decision goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control your future," said Jennifer M. Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "This is a dark day for our country, but our fight is far from over. The people of Indiana should know that Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates will always fight for you, and we will not back down. Generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect our rights. Now it's our turn to pick up the mantle."