Plane leaves Sullivan, Indiana, crashes in Illinois

SULLIVAN, Ind. — A plane that left a southern Indiana airport crashed in Illinois Saturday morning, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

The plane crashed north of Lawrenceville, Illinois.



The Lawrence County Illinois Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County coroner and the FAA are investigating. No deaths or injuries have been confirmed.

The FAA notified the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office that the single engine plane had apparently touched down at the Sullivan County Airport while en route to the Lawrence County airport.

Sullivan County dispatch received a call at 4:53 a.m. Saturday that the plane was overdue in Illinois.



Both Lawrence County Sheriff’s officials and Sullivan County Sheriff’s officials conducted a ground search between the two airports.



Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom called Indiana State Police for assistance but the IPS helicopter was unable to conduct and aerial search due to fog.



Shortly after 8 a.m. a local pilot reported what appeared to be wreckage approximately 3 miles north of the Lawrence County airport.

Sheriff Doug Vantlin of Knox County, Indiana is also assisting with the investigation, according to Cottom.