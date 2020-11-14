Passenger dies in Kosciusko County single-vehicle crash

Tyler Goodpaster, 24 years old of Cromwell, was ejected from the car as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — A 24-year-old man died Saturday morning in Kosciusko County in a single-vehicle crash.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office said Brittany Hughes, 25 years old of Cromwell, was driving a 2000 Nissan Altima northbound on State Road 13 around 6:45 a.m. when the car left the roadway, south of Southshore Drive, struck a tree and rolled.

Officials said Tyler Goodpaster, 24 years old of Cromwell, was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car and was ejected from the car as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation, but officials do not believe speed was a factor.

The Syracuse Police Department, Turkey Creek Fire Territory and North Webster/Tippecanoe Township Fire Department also assisted with the investigation.