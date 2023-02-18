19-year-old hit, killed while trying to push broken-down car on Indiana highway

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 50 in Greendale, a town 97 miles southeast of Indianapolis that's positioned on the Indiana-Ohio border.

GREENDALE, Ind. — Police say a 19-year-old driver was hit and killed while he was trying to push his car after it broke down in eastern Indiana on Thursday night, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 50 in Greendale, a town 97 miles southeast of Indianapolis that's positioned on the Indiana-Ohio border.

Investigators say 19-year-old Lee Thomas, of Cleves, Ohio, was going west on U.S. 50 at around 7:30 p.m. when his car broke down in the road.

Thomas got out and was trying to push the car while his 15-year-old passenger was steering it from the driver's seat.

A driver from Lawrenceburg, Indiana, hit Thomas and the back of Thomas' car, pushing it into the path of another car, which Thomas' car hit before coming to a stop.

Members of the Dearborn County Coroner's Office pronounced Thomas dead at the scene.

The driver who initially hit Thomas and the 15-year-old were treated for minor injuries.