Officials searching for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

Shah'heed Webster, 21, did not return to the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center after work.

SOUTH BEND, Ind — Officials are searching for a resident at a minimum-security re-entry facility who walked away late Friday night and didn't return.

Shah'heed Webster, 21, went to work at a South Bend business until 11:40 p.m. When he was done, he was supposed to return to the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, but authorities say he never returned.

A witness said they saw him getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued, and law enforcement is searching for Webster.

Webster is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction in 2019 on two counts of robbery. His expected release date was January 2024.

Anyone who sees Webster is asked to call police and not approach him.

The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, located at 4650 Old Cleveland Road, in St. Joseph County, is a low-level, minimum-security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work.