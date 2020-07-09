Body of New Haven teen recovered from Lake Michigan

Emergency crews were called to the area of the lake near the Michigan City lighthouse when the teenager was reported missing.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind — The body of a 16-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family was recovered from Lake Michigan Monday.

Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident, which occurred around 2 p.m. Emergency crews were called to the area of the lake near the Michigan City lighthouse when the teenager was reported missing.

Firefighters with the Michigan City Fire Department, who were working with first responders from several agencies to look for the girl, found her body about 50 minutes after she was reported missing.

Medics began life-saving measures on the girl, who is reportedly from New Haven, Indiana, but she was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.