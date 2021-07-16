New Albany officer arrested, charged with voyeurism

According to ISP, Officer Adam Schneider is accused of filming women without their knowledge.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — An officer with the New Albany Police Department (NAPD) was arrested Friday in Clark County, Indiana on charges of voyeurism.

Chief Todd Bailey said NAPD learned of potential misconduct regarding Officer Adam Schneider two weeks ago. Schneider was suspended, and an investigation was launched with help from Indiana State Police (ISP).

According to ISP, Schneider is accused of filming two women without their knowledge. Investigators found two videos and multiple photos of the women on his phone.

The women appeared to be in a private changing room, and in one video, a woman was undressed.

The investigation revealed a camera was mounted in a changing room as part of a business in Schneider's Memphis, Indiana home. Investigators also found the women did not know they were being filmed.

“At the NAPD, our officers are held to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct, and when presented with the current allegations, we took appropriate action immediately,” Bailey said.

