New Albany firefighters rescue dog stuck in air duct

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — "Sometimes it isn't a fire, or an auto accident, or even a medical call that we respond to."

That's what the New Albany Fire Department wrote on Facebook Tuesday afternoon after responding to an incident regarding a pet.

Firefighters were called to the 3200 block of East Market Street to help rescue a dog stuck in an air duct.

The fire department said firefighters went through the crawl space of the home to dismantle the piping in order to remove the dog from the air duct.

Thankfully, firefighters safely rescued the puppy, and she was reunited with her owner.

Firefighters did not say how the dog got in the air duct in the first place.

The fire department said this was its second pet rescue of the day after helping a cat off the roof of a wheelchair-bound person's home.

New Albany is roughly 115 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.