x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana

Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash

Madonna Mawk, 81, died at the scene of the crash west of Rochester.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Fulton County.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at SR 14 and CR 1100 West in Fulton County, state police said. Investigators say 81-year-old Madonna Mawk was driving east on SR 14 when she hit the driver's side fuel tank of a semi-tractor while she turned north onto CR 1100 West. 

Mawk, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Timothy Phelps of North Vernon, was not injured, but was cited for having a radar detector, a violation of federal motor carrier regulations.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Central Indiana school districts describe plans for combating pandemic learning loss

Before You Leave, Check This Out