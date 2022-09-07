Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash

Madonna Mawk, 81, died at the scene of the crash west of Rochester.

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Fulton County.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at SR 14 and CR 1100 West in Fulton County, state police said. Investigators say 81-year-old Madonna Mawk was driving east on SR 14 when she hit the driver's side fuel tank of a semi-tractor while she turned north onto CR 1100 West.

Mawk, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Timothy Phelps of North Vernon, was not injured, but was cited for having a radar detector, a violation of federal motor carrier regulations.