Modoc woman injured in crash with school bus

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Indiana — A Modoc woman was injured Thursday morning when her car struck a school bus on US 36 near Lynn in Randolph County. No children on the bus were injured.

State Police said Heather O'Dell, 41, of Modoc, was traveling east on US 36 around 7:40 a.m. when the bus pulled from County Road 100 East onto the highway and into O'Dell's path.

Joni Landers, 58, of Lynn, was driving the Randolph Southern School Corporation bus. Police said after stopping at US 36, Landers started to cross the highway. O'Dell was unable to stop and struck the bus near the staircase doors.

O'Dell was was taken Reid Hospital in Richmond with non-life threatening injuries.

Landers was not injured.