Police looking for Indiana woman missing from crash scene

Ariana Taylor was reported missing on April 3, 2022. The vehicle she was last supposed to be in was found crashed off I-65 in Lake County.

GARY, Ind. — The Gary Police Department is taking over a missing persons investigation for a woman believed to be involved in a crash on Interstate 65 Sunday.

Ariana Taylor, 23, was last heard from Saturday, April 2. The next day, Gary police officers responded to a crash on I-65 where a vehicle had gone off the road and crashed below. The registered owner of the vehicle said Taylor was supposed to be the last person driving it.

Indiana State Police took over the crash investigation, working it as a hit-and-run. Gary officers and a K-9 searched for Taylor on foot, while the Lake County Sheriff's Department searched from a helicopter.

Sunday evening, the Lake County Sheriff's Department opened a missing person report for Taylor. Monday, Taylor was reported missing to the Gary Police Department. Gary police said on Facebook they had conducted foot searches, K-9 searches, helicopter, ATV and dive searches but have not found her.

The department also said they contacted area hospitals with no success of locating her.

Taylor is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. According to police, she was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Detective Sergeant Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209, the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.