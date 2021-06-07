Missing teen's body found in Fort Wayne river

Witnesses said the teen boy was swept downstream Saturday evening before going under the surface of the water. His body was recovered Sunday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana Conservation officers located the body of a teen that went missing in the St. Mary's River in Fort Wayne Saturday evening.

First responders were called to the 3900 block of Old Mill Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a person in the water. Witnesses said the teen boy was swept downstream before going under the surface of the water.

Officers were not able to find the boy Saturday night but resumed their search Sunday morning. Officers used sonar technology to find the body, and the Fort Wayne Fire Department divers recovered the body shorty after 10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

The boy's identity has not been released, and the cause of death is pending autopsy results.