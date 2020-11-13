Silver Alert declared for 16-year-old Indiana girl who may be with two older men

Police say Cheyanne Englehardt got into a maroon 2003 Honda Civic with Indiana license plate WKQ301 around 6 a.m. Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Indiana teenager.

Police in Berne, Indiana are searching for 16-year-old Cheyanne Englehardt, who was last seen getting into a car with two men in their twenties early Thursday in Portland, Indiana.

Police say Englehardt got into the maroon 2003 Honda Civic with Indiana license plate WKQ301 around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. Investigators believe she is with 25-year-old Jacob Easton and 26-year-old Dillon Kimble.

Englehardt, a 5-foot-7-inch, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue fuzzy pajamas. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Easton is described as a 6-foot-1-inch, 125-pound white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. Kimble is a 5-feet-6-inch, 135-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.