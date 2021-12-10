Silver Alert issued for missing 21-year-old man from southern Indiana

The Scott County Sheriff's Department said Zachary Curley was last seen Thursday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. in Scottsburg, Indiana.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 21-year-old man from southern Indiana.

Curley is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown canvas coat with gray trim, a light blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said Curley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Curley's whereabouts is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.

Scottsburg is roughly 80 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police said initially, the family did not believe Amiah to be in danger, only that they hadn't seen her.

Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.