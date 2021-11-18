Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old, nonverbal Mishawaka woman

The Mishawaka Police Department said Endyanna Jennings was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 20-year-old, nonverbal woman from Mishawaka.

Jennings is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 139 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray coat and blue jeans. According to the Mishawaka Police Department, she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Jennings' whereabouts is asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

Mishawaka is roughly 150 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.