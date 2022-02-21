Police ask for help finding Indiana teen missing since December 2021

Xavier Whitney was last seen Dec. 7, 2021. Police describe him as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana are looking for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since December.

The Mishawaka Police Department is asking the public for help finding Xavier Whitney.

The teen was last seen Dec. 7, 2021. Police describe him as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the police department at 574-258-1684 or send the police department a message on their Facebook page.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.