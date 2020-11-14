Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old Elkhart man

Police say 18-year-old Yvens Reisacher was last seen Friday, Nov. 13, around 1:30 p.m.

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart man.

Police say 18-year-old Yvens Reisacher was last seen Friday, Nov. 13, around 1:30 p.m.

Reisacher is described as a 6-foot tall Black male, who weighs 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and maroon shorts. He was last seen driving a maroon 2002 Buick LeSabre with an Indiana license plate BVX199.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.