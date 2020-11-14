Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old Elkhart man

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart man.
Police say 18-year-old Yvens Reisacher was last seen Friday, Nov. 13, around 1:30 p.m.
Reisacher is described as a 6-foot tall Black male, who weighs 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and maroon shorts. He was last seen driving a maroon 2002 Buick LeSabre with an Indiana license plate BVX199.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Yvens Reisacher, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.