Missing 29-year-old woman believed to be walking to Bloomington

Officials said Stacey Anna-Faye Doyle was banging on the front door of a home Wednesday morning, asking for help.

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman.

Officials were called to a home near North State Road 57 and County Road 200 North in Fairplay Township on Wednesday, July 7 in reference to a woman banging on the front door for help.

The woman was later identified as Stacey Anna-Fay Doyle and is believed to be walking to Bloomington. Officials said she drove a 2005 blue Honda Element with an Indiana license plate of 556TMH to the Fairplay Township area.

Doyle is described as 5'4" tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair. Officials do not know what she is wearing.

Officials said Doyle will require medical attention if she is found.

Anyone with information on Doyle's whereabouts is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411 and choose option 1.