Elkhart Co. police searching for missing woman, 5-month-old son

Alexis Morales was last seen in South Bend with her son, Messiah, around 7 p.m. on April 12.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police in Elkhart County are searching for a missing woman and her infant son.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office posted photos of Alexis and Messiah Morales to Facebook Wednesday night, seeking help from the public in finding them.

Police said Alexis was seen around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 leaving Howard Park in South Bend. She was with Messiah, her 5-month-old son, getting into her silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV.

She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana, about 35 miles southeast of South Bend.

According to police, Alexis Morales was wearing a black shirt, black Ugg shoes, black leggings with flowers and a black Nike jacket. Her son was wearing a baby blue jacket with matching sweatpants, a blue sweater and gray with yellow socks. He also uses a Mickey Mouse blanket with his car seat.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alexis and Messiah Morales is urged to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office at 574-533-4151.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.