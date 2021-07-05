Silver Alert issued for missing Adams County man

Kenneth Piercy, 47, was last seen Sunday, July 4 in Berne, Indiana, at 2 p.m.

BERNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Adams County man.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, Kenneth Piercy was last seen Sunday, July 4 in Berne, Indiana, at 2 p.m.

Piercy is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 208 pounds, and has red hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants and red shorts.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Piercy's whereabouts is asked to call the Adams County County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.

Berne is roughly 120 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.