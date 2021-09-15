Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old northwestern Indiana man

Lee Garland was last seen Tuesday, September 14 around noon.

FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old man from northwestern Indiana.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said Lee Garland was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 14 around noon in Fair Oaks, Indiana.

Garland is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds, and has brown hair and gray eyes.

He was seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and faded Rustler blue jeans. Garland is believed to be driving a beige 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with an Indiana license plate of D828QV.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Garland's whereabouts is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 219-866-7334 or 911.