12-year-old Elkhart County girl found safe; Silver Alert canceled

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department said 12-year-old Aleeyah Cockburn has been located and is safe.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old from northern Indiana has been canceled after the girl was found safe.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department said Aleeyah Cockburn from Middlebury was located Friday, Feb. 17, a week after she was last seen. The sheriff's department said in a Facebook post that the girl is safe.

UPDATE: Aleeyah Cockburn Located On February 17, 2023 at approximately 6:52pm Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputies... Posted by Elkhart County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 17, 2023

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.