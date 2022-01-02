Man dies after police shoot him at Indiana mobile home park

Police say they were called to the Village Green Mobile Home Park twice on Monday.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Police say a northern Indiana police officer fatally shot a man Monday after he fired at officers investigating a disturbance at a mobile home park.

Mishawaka police officers were called to the Village Green Mobile Home Park twice on Monday evening about reports of a man threatening people with a gun.

On their second call to the scene, a man shot at officers and a Mishawaka police officer shot back at him, according to the South Bend Police Department.

The man, identified as Michael Hass, was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he went into surgery and later died. Haas' family has been notified. Police said no other people or officers were injured.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, the Mishawaka Police Department asked SBPD to take over the case.

Investigators specializing in violent crimes interviewed the kids who were inside the trailer during the shooting as well as neighbors and officers who were there when it happened.

SBPD said its investigators also collected evidence from the scene and body camera footage.

When SBPD is done with its investigation, the results will be referred to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.