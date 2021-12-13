Midwest Food Bank asking for donations and volunteers to help tornado victims

The food bank already has seven semi loads of family food boxes ready to send.

MAYFIELD, Kentucky — Midwest Food Bank is asking for help with donations and volunteers to help victims on the Midwest tornadoes the night of Dec. 10 and morning of Dec. 11.

The food bank is coordinating with the Salvation Army on locations to send the food. It already has seven semi loads of family food boxes ready to send.

"We are checking our inventory and preparing to help our neighbors in this tragedy," said Mike Hoffman, inventory and logistics director for Midwest Food Bank. "MFB is prepared to help as long as necessary."

Family food boxes have enough food to feed a family of four for four to five days with food that does not need refrigerated.

For those who wish to help, financial donations give Midwest Food Bank the most flexibility in how and when it is able to provide assistance. Money also helps cover the cost of supplies and fuel needed to get food to areas in need.

Those wishing to donate can click here. Then on the donation form, select "Disaster Relief" for the designation. People can also text @MFB to 52014 to donate.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help can should monitor the MFB Facebook page and follow the Facebook group for opportunities in their area.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 64 people were killed in the state during a devastating cluster of tornadoes. At least 14 people are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

Beshear told reporters Monday that it could take days more to tally a final death toll because of the sheer devastation from the twisters Friday.

As searches continued for those still missing, efforts also turned to repairing the power grid, sheltering those whose homes were destroyed and delivering drinking water and other supplies.