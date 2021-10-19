Eva Kor's husband, Michael, dies at 95

He died with his son by his side at a hospital in Lebanon.

LEBANON, Indiana — Michael "Mickey" Kor, a Holocaust survivor and husband to fellow survivor and adopted Hoosier Eva Mozes Kor, has died at age 95.

Kor's son, Alex, said in a tweet he died at 6:01 a.m. Tuesday.

"Last night, we watched our last football game together," Alex said. "The night nurse who was on duty is Jewish and said Kaddish at bedside."

The family released a statement Tuesday, saying he died peacefully in his sleep at a hospital in Lebanon, Indiana. He is survived by his son and daughter, nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

Eva Kor died in 2019 while on a trip to Poland, visiting a former Auschwitz concentration camp.

Eva founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute in 1995.

According to the museum, Michael stayed by Eva's side since its opening, including when it fell victim to an arson attack in 2003. He was a frequent volunteer and happily played piano in the museum for anyone who would listen.

"We are profoundly grateful to Mickey’s dedication to CANDLES, and we send our deepest condolences to his family and all those who mourn him. May his memory be a blessing," the museum said in a Facebook post.