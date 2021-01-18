Marion man dies in officer-involved shooting

While responding to a stabbing incident, a Grant County officer jumped on the hood of a moving car headed toward him and shot the driver as he continued to drive.

MARION, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a Marion man died in an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.

An officer was called to the 3200 block of South Central Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. in response to a possible stabbing at a home.

According to ISP, a Grant County officer was the first to get to the home and began walking up the long driveway when a Honda Civic, driven by Daniel Young, 25, of Marion, was headed toward the officer.

The officer jumped on the hood of the moving car, and Young reportedly continued driving while the officer was on the hood of the car. The officer then fired multiple shots through the car's windshield, hitting Young and getting the car to stop.

Officers began medical treatment on Young after the incident. Young was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The officer was not hurt in the incident.

Further investigation determined Jonathan Loudy, 53, of Marion, had been stabbed with a knife. Young is suspected of stabbing Loudy.

Loudy was taken to Marion General Hospital and then transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.