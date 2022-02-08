Man found dead in car following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car following a shooting on Monday.
Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of South 23rd Street in Richmond just after 6 p.m. and found a man, identified as 32-year-old Erik Michael Hendricks of Richmond, dead in a car.
With assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, two other people from the car were found a few blocks away. The occupants told police there was a verbal argument in the car before the gun was used.
Richmond police investigators responded to the scene to open an investigation, which remains ongoing.
No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday morning.