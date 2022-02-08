Man found dead in car following Richmond shooting

The two other people who were in the car told police there was a verbal argument before the gun was used. No arrests have been made in the case.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car following a shooting on Monday.

Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of South 23rd Street in Richmond just after 6 p.m. and found a man, identified as 32-year-old Erik Michael Hendricks of Richmond, dead in a car.

With assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, two other people from the car were found a few blocks away. The occupants told police there was a verbal argument in the car before the gun was used.

Richmond police investigators responded to the scene to open an investigation, which remains ongoing.