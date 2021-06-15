Man drowns in Lake Michigan while trying to save girlfriend

Donald Turner, 28, of Portage, was able to get his girlfriend to safety before he drowned.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a man drowned in Lake Michigan in the northwestern part of the state Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Washington Park Beach in Michigan City shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a person missing in the water.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Donald Turner, 28, of Portage, was swimming with his girlfriend when she began to struggle in the water. Officers said Turner was able to get his girlfriend to safety before he went under and did not resurface.

A nearby swimmer found Turner's body a short distance from where he was last seen.

Turner was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City, where he was pronounced dead.

Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department, Indiana State Police, United States Coast Guard and LaPorte County EMS assisted in the incident.

Michigan City is roughly 170 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.